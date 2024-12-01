The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,271 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.