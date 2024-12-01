TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $168.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of TFII opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a twelve month low of $111.72 and a twelve month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,894.5% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TFI International by 295.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

