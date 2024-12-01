Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.
Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,600.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,192.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $911.96. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14.
BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
