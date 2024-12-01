Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TCBIO)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of TCBIO opened at $21.52 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
