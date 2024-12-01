Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 30.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

