Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 118,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

