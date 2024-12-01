Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 88.9% in November

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,455,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,730,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,263 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 51,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 260,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,923. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

