Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 319,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 19.01% of Tema Oncology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CANC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. Tema Oncology ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

