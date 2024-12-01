Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 0.5 %

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.