Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,500 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,427. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

