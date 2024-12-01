Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,545,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 1,928,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Takashimaya Stock Performance

Takashimaya stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Takashimaya has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

About Takashimaya

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

