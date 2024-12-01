Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Down 20.3% in November

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,228.72. This trade represents a 77.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Taboola.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

