T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) Short Interest Update

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,009,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.57% of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF alerts:

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLZ opened at $3.92 on Friday. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

About T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide (-2x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLZ was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.