Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.4089 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

