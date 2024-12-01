SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 364,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in SunCar Technology Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SDA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 164,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. SunCar Technology Group has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.