Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Price Performance
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,049. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources
