Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Price Performance

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,049. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

