Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Stratasys has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $686.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 42.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

