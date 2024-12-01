STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Up 27.3% in November

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned 0.34% of STRATA Skin Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SSKN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

