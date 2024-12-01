Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
Shares of SREDF stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $10.95.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
