Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Sold by 272 Capital LP

272 Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,309 shares during the quarter. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 246,095 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.7% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,455.86. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

View Our Latest Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.