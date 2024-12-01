SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Kitching Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kitching Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 11.5% of Kitching Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kitching Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $118.33 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

