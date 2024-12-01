Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $369.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $1,807,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,302.07. This represents a 36.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,531 shares of company stock worth $6,628,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

