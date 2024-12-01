Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on December 24th

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

