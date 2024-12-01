Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.