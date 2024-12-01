SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SKGRW remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. SK Growth Opportunities has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

