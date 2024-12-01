Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,048,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 6,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,490.4 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBMFF remained flat at $0.42 on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
