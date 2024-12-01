Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 55.2%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after buying an additional 1,846,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after acquiring an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,555,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,216,000.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

