Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 55.2%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
