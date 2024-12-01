Short Interest in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Decreases By 21.7%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNGX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.
Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $423.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.88.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
