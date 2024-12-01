Short Interest in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Decreases By 21.7%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNGX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNGX

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,926,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,670,051. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $9,671,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,610,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,415.88. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,480,400 shares of company stock worth $20,002,882. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $423.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.