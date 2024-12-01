Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Grows By 45.9%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 95,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.00.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 77.05%.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

