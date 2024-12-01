Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Rises By 142.7%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the October 31st total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simpple Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPPL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.09. 368,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,089. Simpple has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Simpple at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

