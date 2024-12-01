Short Interest in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Grows By 40.0%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development stock remained flat at $2.62 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.