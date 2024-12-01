Short Interest in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Grows By 40.0%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development stock remained flat at $2.62 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

