Short Interest in Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rises By 43.0%

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 719,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.9 days.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Schroders has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get Schroders alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.