Short Interest in Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rises By 43.0%

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 719,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.9 days.
Shares of Schroders stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Schroders has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
