Short Interest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Drops By 22.6%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 836,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 190,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

