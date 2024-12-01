Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Declines By 13.2%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 58,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,526. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 46.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 526,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

