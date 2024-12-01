Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Grows By 19.0%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.9 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $108.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

