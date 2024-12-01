Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Rises By 60.0%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILITGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILIT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

