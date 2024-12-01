Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Increases By 18.8%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSJV opened at $26.52 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

