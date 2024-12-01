Short Interest in Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Declines By 19.9%

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Intellinetics Trading Down 5.0 %

Intellinetics stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a P/E ratio of -161.98 and a beta of 0.34. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

