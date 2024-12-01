Short Interest in Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Declines By 19.9%

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Intellinetics Trading Down 5.0 %
Intellinetics stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a P/E ratio of -161.98 and a beta of 0.34. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Intellinetics Company Profile
