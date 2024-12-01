Short Interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Decreases By 13.8%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,905 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

