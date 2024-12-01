Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Drops By 17.6%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

ENVB remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. 18,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.72. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,214 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 3.99% of Enveric Biosciences worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.