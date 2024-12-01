Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Decreases By 41.7%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.1 days.

Elis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELSSF remained flat at $22.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Elis has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

