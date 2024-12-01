Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Rises By 18.5%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 9.94% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.70.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

