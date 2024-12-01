Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Decreases By 17.8%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,650,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 32,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,581,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TSLL opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $23.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
