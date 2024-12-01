Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Decreases By 17.8%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,650,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 32,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,581,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

TSLL opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,145,000.

