Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 39.3%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTEGY. Citigroup raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

DTEGY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

