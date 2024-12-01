Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Decreases By 12.1%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
