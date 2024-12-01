Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Decreases By 12.1%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.

Get Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables alerts:

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.