Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Increases By 94.8%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the October 31st total of 616,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CSWC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 149,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,852. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 37.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 141.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 24.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 56,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,919 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

