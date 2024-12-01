Short Interest in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Expands By 56.1%

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE BG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.74. 801,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,658. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 185.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

