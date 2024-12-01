Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Expands By 24.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAM stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

