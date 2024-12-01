Short Interest in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Drops By 42.9%

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BKHAU traded down 0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 10.49. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of 10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of 10.48. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of 10.08 and a 52-week high of 12.21.

Get Black Hawk Acquisition alerts:

About Black Hawk Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.