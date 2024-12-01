Short Interest in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Declines By 28.2%

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2024

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Binah Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCGWW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Binah Capital Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Binah Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binah Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.